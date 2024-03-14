Mar 14, 2024
ECB’s Guindos Says Inflation Headed to 2% But Wages Still a Risk
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos reiterated that inflation is returning to the 2% target, though wage pressures still pose risks.
Speaking Thursday evening in Barcelona, Guindos flagged increases of about 5% in salaries alongside limited productivity that could yet reignite consumer prices.
Like many of his colleagues, he said the ECB will be in a much better position to assess a possible cut in interest rates in June, after the arrival of key data releases on salaries in the 20-nation euro zone.
