ECB’s Guindos Says Inflation Headed to 2% But Wages Still a Risk

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos reiterated that inflation is returning to the 2% target, though wage pressures still pose risks.

Speaking Thursday evening in Barcelona, Guindos flagged increases of about 5% in salaries alongside limited productivity that could yet reignite consumer prices.

Like many of his colleagues, he said the ECB will be in a much better position to assess a possible cut in interest rates in June, after the arrival of key data releases on salaries in the 20-nation euro zone.

