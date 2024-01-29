(Bloomberg) -- Better prospects for consumer prices will ultimately prompt officials to cut interest rates, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

“There has been good news regarding the evolution of inflation, and that — sooner or later — will end up being reflected in the monetary policy,” he told Spain’s RNE radio on Monday. “We are going to be dependent on the data, we don’t have any kind of calendar, it will depend on the evolution of inflation and I am optimistic regarding the evolution of inflation.”

On the Red Sea situation, Guindos said he doesn’t “think the bottlenecks that we had after the pandemic will occur — I think it is a specific situation, if there isn’t an escalation of the conflict it should not go much further.”

Markets are betting on an ECB rate cut as soon as April, while most policymakers have urged patience as they wait for economic data including wages.

They’ll get extra insight this week when January inflation readings and fourth-quarter economic output numbers are published. After a December rebound, consumer-price growth is likely to slow to 2.7% — still above the ECB’s 2% goal.

