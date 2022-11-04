(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the euro zone will likely remain above the European Central Bank’s target for an extended period, raising the risk of a price-wage spiral, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said in a speech published on Friday.

Monetary policy must remain focused on reducing support for demand and guarding against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations, Guindos said “The longer inflation levels stay above our target, the greater the risk of second-round effects”

Future decisions on interest rates will continue to be data-dependent and follow a meeting-by-meeting approach “We expect to raise interest rates further”

Government support should be temporary and targeted toward vulnerable households and firms

“While supply bottlenecks are expected to ease further, the energy shock is expected to increasingly weigh on activity and inflation. Rising energy prices are expected to squeeze real disposable income and dampen production. At the same time, we may still see delayed pass-through of the past increases in wholesale energy prices to consumer prices which, together with recent geopolitical events, point to continuing upward pressures to the inflation energy component”

