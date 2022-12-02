(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos expects euro-area inflation to stay at current levels for a few more months.

“Inflation may be three or four months at these levels, but we will have a clear slowdown in the first quarter of 2023,” Guindos said in Madrid on Friday. “We see that inflation is beginning to slow down, but it has to be stable, continuous over time. We cannot have an M-shaped evolution.”

The comments by the ECB’s No. 2 are the most specific from a policymaker on the immediate inflation outlook since key data this week. On Wednesday, a report from Eurostat showed that the pace of consumer-price increases slowed for the first time in 1 1/2 years.

How policymakers judge the strength of inflation will be key to their Dec. 15 decision whether to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third time or to slow to a 50 basis-point step.

Guindos, who repeated the ECB’s mantra that monetary decisions are data dependent, also said that while he expects a euro-area recession, indicators are pointing to a less severe slowdown.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.