(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos suggested the slowdown in consumer-price growth in the region may be a little quicker than projected.

“Inflation figures have mostly brought positive surprises recently,” he said in an interview with Die Zeit published Wednesday on the ECB’s website. “I think that inflation will be slightly lower than we have predicted.”

Figures released earlier in the day by France supported Guindos’s remarks, with consumer prices rising less than expected in January at the slowest pace in two years. Slowdowns are also anticipated in German data later Wednesday, and in Thursday’s reading for the euro zone as a whole.

A worsening backdrop for economic expansion in the 20-nation euro zone may help to bring inflation back toward the 2% target. Indeed, Guindos said 2024 growth may fall slightly short of the ECB’s 0.8% forecast.

“I personally think that the prospects have even deteriorated in the meantime,” he said. “World trade has lost momentum, geopolitical uncertainties have increased, and our interest-rate hikes are being transmitted forcefully to the economy sooner than expected.”

Even so, Guindos doesn’t see the ECB lowering rates too late. Markets are currently betting that officials will make their first cut in April, though some policymakers are signaling that June may be more realistic.

The timing will depend in part on how rapidly the ECB’s barrage of rate hikes since mid-2022 reaches the economy.

“My personal estimate is that the greater part of the tighter financing conditions, perhaps two thirds, has been passed through to the real economy already,” Guindos said.

--With assistance from Mark Schroers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.