(Bloomberg) -- Increases in euro-area salaries are moderating but the European Central Bank can’t commit to a path for interest-rate cuts due to elevated uncertainty, Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

“Wages are decelerating,” Guindos told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Some months ago wage growth was above 5% and now it’s hovering around 4%.”

The comments shed more light on the trajectory for pay gains in the 20-nation bloc — a key metric as ECB officials weigh how much to ease monetary policy following an initial reduction in rates next month.

Data from the region’s largest economies had suggested increases in negotiated wages failed to slow significantly in the first quarter. Some analysts even saw an acceleration, with the danger being that firms pass rising costs on to consumers, keeping inflation above 2% for longer.

Speaking after presenting the ECB’s bi-annual Financial Stability Review, Guindos said salaries aren’t the only concern, also highlighting their interaction with productivity.

“Productivity is very low and that gives rise to a very important increase in unit labor costs,” he said. “This is something that’s especially sensitive for services because services are labor-intensive and the evolution of unit labor costs is going to determine an important part of the price pressures that we are going to see in the near future.”

The recent retreat in euro-area inflation stalled at 2.4% in April, while the economy grew more than expected at the start of the year – potentially making policy loosening less urgent. The European Commission said Wednesday that Europe is still on course for a soft landing, with inflation backpedaling more rapidly than previously expected.

Where the deposit rate goes after June’s likely reduction to 3.75% remains unclear, however, as geopolitical perils add to domestic worries about wage pressures. Investors are pricing in three quarter-point cuts this year, with more following in 2025, but policymakers are tight-lipped.

“We aren’t wanting to be very explicit with scenarios after June, because the uncertainty is too high,” Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos said Thursday in Madrid. Speaking in Lisbon, his Portuguese counterpart Mario Centeno simply said he’d like rates to fall gradually and for “some time.”

Guindos said everything will hinge on “the evolution of data.”

“We have said very clearly that we are data-dependent and that we are going to have a meeting-by-meeting approach,” he said. “I think that this is the correct approach, this is the correct stance. Why? Because there is a lot of uncertainty.”

