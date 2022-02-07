(Bloomberg) -- Last week two-year German yields rose at a pace not seen in years, corporate spreads widened and rates volatility received a kickstart. Now peripheral yields are screaming higher. In effect financial conditions have tightened, contrary to the European Central Bank’s avowed intentions.

While the ECB’s statement from its first policy review of the year largely reiterated the December guidance, President Christine Lagarde uncorked the genie by refusing to rule out a rate increase in her post-review remarks. It wasn’t as though she didn’t throw in sufficient disclaimers: “Don’t assume...immediacy, don’t assume too much.” Or that the ECB “will be faithful to sequencing.” Or even “we are not seeing wage increases as the market sees, we don’t see inflation spiraling.” And don’t forget, “we are not here to rock the boat.”

While it may seem like the markets’ reaction is overdone, they had every reason to react that way -- and it was unquestionably the right direction to walk in. If central banks don’t get why the markets are running away with an idea, they need to understand that standing in the middle of the road is something that markets don’t get.

For traders there are no ifs and buts. You can either buy German bond futures or sell them, but I don’t yet know of a button that says “maybe, depending on what the data says and what other central banks do.” Markets have a pretty complicated job in pricing the future, and most of the time they do it with aplomb. If central banks are going to recant their carefully laid-out stance in a matter of weeks -- witness how inflation was pretty much as hot back in December (when Lagarde pretty much ruled out a hike this year) as it was with the latest available data print -- then volatility is what they will get, and it will almost always go against what policy makers seek.

The tightening of policy conditions is hardly something the ECB would be willing to swallow, much less what it would have hoped to stoke before this month’s review. Yet, there we are. If your policy review uncorks so much volatility it means that either you haven’t articulated your stance well enough or the markets haven’t understood your conditionality. Or it may be that fickle policy making doesn’t go down well with traders. So much for not rocking the boat.

