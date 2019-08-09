(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

European Central Bank officials trying to make their sub-zero monetary policy more palatable may need to be imaginative if they want it to reach the whole euro zone

The U.K. government delayed its full spending review to 2020 and will instead hold a one-year exercise so departments know their budgets for the next financial year. A report Friday will show the U.K. economy stagnated last quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists

German exports registered their steepest annual decline in three years, highlighting the plight of a manufacturing sector suffering from global trade conflicts

The specters of a currency war and global recession re-emerged in full force this week, with central bankers struggling to keep up on the defense while other economic risks also rise

The Kremlin’s bet that Russia’s sputtering economy would finally accelerate in the second half of the year is turning into a losing one as international demand for commodities weakens amid the global trade war

Another quarter of stronger-than-expected growth did little to ease concerns that trade tensions and a tax hike are set to slow Japan’s export-driven economy. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan watchers are flagging a growing chance of additional stimulus as soon as next month’s policy meeting

Donald Trump’s intensifying battle with China and other major trading partners is morphing into a global currency war, and it will be hard for him to win both

The likelihood of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months rose to 35% in an August survey of economists, from 31% forecast previously, as global trade tensions fuel economic uncertainty

Australia’s central bank reiterated it’s prepared to cut interest rates further as subdued household income and consumer spending mean inflation will take longer to return to its elusive target, in the RBA’s quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy released Friday

