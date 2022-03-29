(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates twice this year to increase its room to maneuver should inflation outstrip projections, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann told the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.

Holzmann said two quarter-point hikes would broaden the ECB’s future policy options and help avoid the need to make steeper increases in borrowing costs later on, according to a transcript of an interview with the German paper published Tuesday.

If at year-end “the deposit rate wasn’t already at 0%, it would be too late,” he said. “If inflation doesn’t prove to be higher than expected, we could simply stay at 0%.”

The Austrian central bank chief is among a group of ECB hawks urging a faster withdrawal of crisis-era monetary policy settings to tackle inflation that’s almost three times the 2% target -- despite the economic risks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Netherlands’ Klaas Knot has also said two hikes are possible this year, while Germany’s Joachim Nagel has said increases shouldn’t be postponed. Former Bundesbank chief Axel Weber joined them on Tuesday, echoing Holzmann in arguing that acting earlier “can avoid dramatic action later.”

As the conflict in Ukraine persists, Holzmann said the euro-area economy is now closer to the ECB’s adverse scenario for 2022. Even so, he said the currency bloc is “far away” from stagflation and there’s no need to maintain net asset purchases beyond the summer.

Speaking earlier Tuesday, fellow ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez De Cos said Russia’s attack on its neighbor poses the greater threat to confidence -- and, subsequently, consumption and investment -- advocating for only gradual increases in interest rates.

Still, he flagged the price pressures the fighting is feeding. In particular, he said the spike in energy costs “is going to cause an additional increase in inflationary tensions that we’re already seeing,” warning of “a very significant rise” in March data due Friday.

Money markets are betting that the need to address inflation will win out. They’re currently pricing in four quarter-point increases in borrowing costs by next March, which would lift the deposit rate to 0.5%. The last time rates were raised so quickly was 15 years ago, before the onset of the global financial crisis.

