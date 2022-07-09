(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should increase interest rates by as much as 125 basis points by September if the inflation outlook doesn’t improve, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

An initial July hike should be 50 basis points and an even larger move should be considered in September to pro-actively steer the economy toward calmer waters, Holzmann told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper in an interview published Saturday.

“When the situation doesn’t improve, a 0.75 percentage point increase may eventually become necessary,” he was cited as saying. “The time has now come for clear rate steps, otherwise inflation will solidify.”

Holzmann’s views contrast with ECB guidance indicating an initial rate increase of 25 basis points this month, followed by another hike in September. The size of the second move will depend on inflation developments and may be larger than the first, according to President Christine Lagarde.

Other policy makers have also pushed for a steeper July increase to at least be considered. Still, Holzmann’s three-quarter point call is a departure from plans for “gradual” policy normalization. Some 40 central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have hiked rates by at least that amount in one go this year.

Returning to the euro area’s 2% inflation target will depend on what measures are taken and may take until 2024, according to Holzmann.

