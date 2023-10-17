ECB’s Holzmann Says Not Out of the Woods Yet on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said inflation hasn’t been defeated yet and any additional price shocks could require further increases in borrowing costs.

“With regards to inflation, here we’re not yet out of the woods,” the Austrian central bank chief told a panel discussion Tuesday evening. “If and as a further shock provides further pressure on the price level, we may need to have a further increase, whether we like it or not.”

Holzmann also said:

Interest payments on commercial lenders’ holdings at ECB are a “huge problem” as they cause big losses for national central banks

Negative equity may create reputational problem for central banks

Reiterates call to increase threshold for minimum reserves held at the ECB by commercial lenders

