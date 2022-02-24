(Bloomberg) --

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may delay but not stop the European Central Bank’s stimulus exit, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

“It’s clear that we’re moving toward normalizing monetary policy,” he told Bloomberg in an interview. “It’s possible however that the speed may now be somewhat delayed.”

Policy makers had planned to decide at their March meeting whether the inflation outlook was strong enough to warrant an earlier-than-expected end of asset purchases. The latest escalation in the conflict adds an additional challenge to the debate.

Holzmann, one of the most hawkish officials, has frequently expressed concern that the ECB risks acting too late on inflation, which hit a record 5.1% last month. He said in an interview published Wednesday that the central bank should decide on a first hike this summer and raise rates again at the end of the year.

Following Russia’s attack of its neighbor early on Thursday, Austria’s central-bank chief struck a more cautious tone.

“Uncertainty undoubtedly increased due to developments in Ukraine,” Holzmann said. “We will analyze carefully how strongly the economy will be affected.”

Holzmann’s comments prompted traders to trim their bets on ECB rate-hikes. They now see around 37 basis points of tightening by year-end compared to 45 basis points Wednesday. Italian bonds led European gains.

It’s too early to estimate the economic impact of the crisis, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said in a separate interview. While he expects the ECB will still decide on a faster wind-down of asset purchases at its next policy meeting, his Greek colleague Yannis Stournaras said bond-buying should continue at least until the end of the year.

(Adds markets in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.