The European Central Bank shouldn’t let up in its battle with record inflation, even as the risk of a euro-zone recession grows, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

The Austrian central-bank chief is one of six ECB officials to publicly back an interest-rate hike of more than half a point at the Sept. 7-8 policy meeting. Opponents, however, argue that a downturn in the 19-member currency bloc may help ease price gains that are currently more than four times the 2% target.

“I see no reason to show any kind of leniency in our positioning and our wish to reduce inflation,” Holzmann said Wednesday in an interview in Alpbach, Austria. “We still see a major task in front of us and we need to address this task with determination, which means we need to move as quickly as possible toward and quite likely beyond the equilibrium interest rate.”

ECB policy makers are at odds over how to follow July’s bigger-than-expected half-point boost to borrowing costs -- the first increase since 2011. A hawkish contingent is looking to mimic the Federal Reserve, which has delivered two consecutive hikes of 75 basis points. The idea of a jumbo step is gaining traction, with money markets now betting on that outcome. The deposit rate currently stands at 0%.

Speaking at the weekend, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel called for policy makers to act “forcefully” in tackling inflation. After data Wednesday showed euro-area prices jumped by an unprecedented 9.1% this month, Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel urged officials to act “decisively” by agreeing on a “strong rise” in rates.

“Currently for me, 75 basis points is still part of the discussion and 50 basis points the minimum,” Holzmann said, pushing back against colleagues like ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane who prefer a “steady pace” that avoids spooking households and firms.

“We have inflation that hasn’t been for 40 years,” Holzmann said. “So it’s important to have the cards on the table and say we want to get inflation down as quickly as possible.”

That’s despite what Holzmann describes as a “high chance” of downturns in some of the euro region’s 19 countries. “I don’t think there will be a major and strong fall in output that will create a crisis situation because we are still highly accommodative.”

With energy prices staying high and the rising cost of living hurting demand, analysts are increasingly predicting a downturn of two quarters or more, with some saying one has already begun. For Holzmann, the greater risk remains the spike in prices.

“If you move now from 50 basis points to 75 basis points you could do another 75 basis points and you’d quickly be at the” neutral rate of interest, which neither stimulates nor restricts growth. “Then you could decide if you could stay there or go further.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.