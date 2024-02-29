ECB’s Holzmann Sees No Serious Rate Debate Before June: Politico

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said he doesn’t see any significant talks on lowering borrowing costs before the policy meeting in June, according to comments published by Politico.

“My conjecture is to say we won’t move before June in any case, but also not before the Fed,” he said, reiterating his prediction on the US central bank

