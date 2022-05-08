(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates two to three times in small increments this year to tackle inflation, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

“Taking at least two, or even three steps would be appropriate,” Holzmann said in an interview with the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper.

The moves can be 25 basis points each, but raising rates above zero next year would be a strong signal to the public, even if there would still be a “fair part of the way to go” before achieving rates that are neutral for the economy, he said.

Holzmann has been among the strongest advocates for accelerated monetary policy tightening in the euro area. ECB policy makers are discussing the timing and extent of rate hikes this year with net asset purchases expected to end in July.

The Austrian National Bank governor said inflation expectations had edged up in the past three to four months, but were still not far from the ECB’s 2% target. Salary deals aren’t pointing to a wage-price spiral just yet, Holzmann also said.

