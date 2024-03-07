(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will find itself in a pickle this year if it ends up cutting interest rates without the US Federal Reserve doing likewise, according to Allianz Chief Economist Ludovic Subran.

While euro-zone policymakers are inching toward a move in June or even July, they also have to keep an eye on the world’s biggest economy because of its dominance of the global financial system, he told Dani Burger and Manus Cranny on Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

“What happens if the Fed doesn’t cut at all this year?” Subran said. “That’s the big issue. This would be horrible for the ECB.”

He spoke shortly before officials unveiled new forecasts showing they’re getting closer to achieving their 2% goal for inflation. They’ve insisted on waiting for wage data, however, to be sure prices have been tamed — a timetable that points toward a first rate cut in June.

Continuing momentum in the US economy has raised the prospect that an easing cycle investors previously saw as assured is no longer so certain to materialize.

Economist Nouriel Roubini speculated this week that there’s a significant chance of “no landing” there — a situation where “growth remains above potential and inflation remains sticky.”

Markets are currently pricing about 93 basis points of loosening from the ECB in 2024 — slightly more than the Fed at 86 basis points. As recently as the start of February, traders were betting on about 150 basis points of cuts from both central banks.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he expects US policymakers to cut rates twice — or potentially just once — in 2024, though he hasn’t yet finalized his forecasts. Such an outlook could make Subran’s scenario ever more plausible.

“Whatever happens in the US has to set the tone to what happens in Europe,” Subran said. “There’s not like the ECB being all of a sudden in the lead, and not a laggard anymore, we cannot do that — the financial flow risks are too high.”

That’s a perspective that ECB President Christine Lagarde didn’t seem to share when questioned on Thursday on how synchronized policy might turn out to be with the Fed.

“The ECB is an independent central bank, and will act independently,” Lagarde said. “We will determine what action we need to take, and that will be done independently from what my colleague from the Fed decides to do.”

(Updates with comment from Lagarde in last two paragraphs)

