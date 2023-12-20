5h ago
ECB’s Kazaks Says First Rate Cut Could Come Around Mid-2024
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank needs to keep interest rates where they are for some time yet but a cut could come around the mid-2024 — later than investors are pricing, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.
“Most likely it looks like in the middle of next year — in June or July,” Kazaks told Latvia’s public broadcaster in an interview broadcast late Wednesday. “But in the spring at the current moment that’s too early.”
- The pace of rate cuts “is really dependent on how the economy really behaves and what happens to the economy”
