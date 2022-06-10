(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is too high and monetary-policy action to counter it is justified, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“Inflation is extremely high and it is unacceptably high,” Kazaks, the hawkish head of Latvia’s central bank, told a panel Friday in Poland.

The remarks come a day after the ECB committed to a first increase in interest rates in more than a decade. Officials mapped out a sustained path of hikes, kicking off with a quarter-point move in July and followed by a likely half-point step in September. Prices jumped by more than four times the ECB’s 2% target in May, hitting another record.

Kazaks said the economy will still require assistance but that will increasingly have to come in the form of government spending rather than central-bank stimulus.

Fiscal policy should remain “supportive,” he said. “Monetary policy isn’t the only game in town and shouldn’t be the only game in town”

