The European Central Bank is “quite likely” to lift interest rates in 2022 to combat an unprecedented surge in euro-area prices but mustn’t “rock the boat” as it tightens monetary policy, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“It’s going to be data-dependent,” the Latvian central bank chief said in an interview. “We’ll see, but it’s quite likely that it happens this year.”

With inflation now topping 5% after unexpectedly setting records for the last two months, the situation has become “more clear-cut” for ECB policy makers, Kazaks said. “We see inflation significantly above what we saw in the past and that shifts the gravity.”

The comments align Kazaks with the most hawkish members of the Governing Council -- including Germany’s Joachim Nagel and the Netherlands’ Klaas Knot, who’ve both floated the idea of a rate hike in 2022 after President Christine Lagarde declined to rule one out earlier this month.

Lagarde later warned that tightening policy too soon could jeopardize Europe’s post-pandemic rebound. Kazaks agreed that “if rates go up too fast, it will have a bearing on the recovery,” urging a “careful and gradual” approach.

He called money-market bets for two quarter-point hikes this year “somewhat too harsh.”

“It’s important not to rock the boat,” the 48-year-old said. “We need to steer it in a way that’s relatively smooth, that markets understand what we’re doing. And we see what the economy’s doing.”

‘Shouldn’t Hesitate’

While the ECB has mapped out its retreat from crisis-era bond-buying, it’s facing increasing pressure to follow the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve in adopting a tougher stance.

Inflation is more than double the 2% target, with Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel telling the Financial Times this week that “the risk of acting too late has increased.”

Others urge patience. France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Wednesday that quantitative easing could end in the third quarter but such a step needn’t necessitate a rate increase soon afterward. The ECB’s forward guidance currently states that asset purchases will finish “shortly before” the ECB starts raising rates.

Kazaks agreed that bond-buying could end in the third quarter. But he said there’s unlikely to be much detail on the policy shift beyond the immediate trajectory for asset purchases when the 25-member Governing Council meets on March 10 and receives updated economic projections.

“It would be unrealistic to expect that in March we’ll provide a blueprint for exactly what in every month we’ll do going forward,” he said. “It’s incompatible with the strategy we use. It’s gradual, it’s data dependent and it’s flexible.”

A key trigger to get tougher would be wage pressure, which could materialize “quite soon” amid record-low euro-area unemployment, Kazaks said. “When we see this happening, we shouldn’t hesitate from the monetary-policy point of view to act, to avoid second-round effects.”

