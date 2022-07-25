ECB’s Kazaks Says Stronger Hikes May Not Be Over After Big Move

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may not be done with big increases in interest rates after surprising with an initial half-point hike last week, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“I would not say that this was the only front-loading,” Kazaks, one of the ECB’s most-hawkish officials, said in an interview in Frankfurt. “I would say that the rate increase in September also needs to be quite significant.”

The euro erased losses against the dollar, rising to an intraday high.

The ECB’s task is taming record euro-zone inflation that’s already more than four times the 2% target, despite not having peaked. In Latvia, where Kazaks heads the central bank, it’s almost 20%.

Policy makers kicked off with their first hike in more than a decade on July 21, ending eight years of subzero borrowing costs. Asked about the possibility of an even larger move next time of 75 basis points -- like the Federal Reserve implemented in June -- Kazaks urged officials to keep an open mind.

“Given the uncertainty, given the inflationary dynamics, given the risks of persistence, I would say that of course we should be open to discussions,” he said Friday, stressing that the ECB shouldn’t simply follow the Fed.

Kazaks declined to speak about possible scenarios for the October meeting but said he’d have “no major objections” to recent market expectations for 150 basis points of tightening by next June. Those rate bets have since been pared to about 130 basis points.

“There are significant downside risks that are not part of the baseline scenario,” he said.

Chief among those is energy supplies from Russia, which the Kremlin has limited in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine and which many politicians say may be halted altogether.

The prospect of natural-gas rationing this winter is crushing already shaky confidence. Along with lingering supply-chain disruptions and the fastest inflation since the euro’s introduction, recession fears are mounting.

“Russia is using energy and food supplies as a political tool,” Kazaks said, warning that more meddling in energy deliveries is possible even after partial flows through a key pipeline to Germany resumed following maintenance.

The deteriorating outlook has hurt the euro, which recently dipped below parity against the dollar for the first time in 20 years.

“We do not target the exchange rate, but the exchange rate is an important element driving inflation,” Kazaks said. A “too-weak euro is a problem.”

