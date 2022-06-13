(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said September’s planned half-point rise in interest rates is justified.

“I can clearly see the need to accelerate the pace and deliver an increase of 0.5 percentage point,” Kazimir, who heads Slovakia’s central bank, said Monday in a statement. “The incoming data only confirm to me that there’s no reason to hesitate.”

Kazimir also said:

“It’s more sensible to act preventively now than then to be sorry afterward if we were hesitating”

“Inflation in the euro area, even at home, is much, much higher than we would like, and will remain high for some time to come”

Higher energy costs are still driving inflation but food and other goods and services are also contributing

Economic growth is set to be weak for several quarters. There may be declines in some euro-area nations

