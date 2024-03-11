(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t lower interest rates before June as officials need more data to be sure that inflation has been tamed, according to Governing Council member Peter Kazimir.

“Rushing isn’t smart and beneficial,” the Slovak central bank chief said Monday in a statement, warning that a premature move would risk undermining the ECB’s credibility.

“Only in June, with new forecast at hand, will the level of confidence reach the threshold,” he said, adding that he favors “a smooth and steady cycle of policy easing.”

Most ECB officials are rallying around that month as the starting point for rate cuts — giving them a chance to assess crucial figures on wages that are due in the coming weeks. That timetable is now also the view of markets and economists, who foresee about one percentage point of reductions in 2024.

“Upside inflation risks are alive and kicking,” Kazimir said, listing factors including workers’ pay, energy prices, fiscal policy and the green transition.

“The current picture clearly favors staying calm for the coming weeks and delivering the first-rate cut in summer,” he said. “The slowdown in inflation remains fragile — we can’t take it for granted.”

