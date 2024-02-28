Feb 28, 2024
ECB’s Kazimir Prefers June for First Rate Cut, Reuters Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said he favors June for a first reduction in borrowing costs, according to an interview with Reuters.
- “There is no reason to rush a rate cut,” says Kazimir, who also heads Slovakia’s central bank. “June would be my preferred date, April would surprise me and March is a no go”
- “The timeline is important because I would prefer a smooth and steady cycle of policy easing and for that, we have to be pretty sure about the first step”
- “Disinflation is going much quicker than we expected on the headline level but we can’t be certain yet about core inflation because wage developments remain unclear,” he says. “For that, the outcome of collective bargaining deals will be crucial. All in all, we are on the right track but we’re not yet there”
- “Economic growth has been disappointing but we should not overestimate the impact of monetary policy,” Kazimir says. “Europe is falling behind in competitiveness and the political will is lacking to move forward with structural reforms”
- NOTE: Kazimir’s view on June is in line with the majority of Governing Council members who’ve spoken publicly on the subject
