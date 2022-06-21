(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should exit sub-zero interest rates in September, Governing Council Member Peter Kazimir said.

“Negative rates must be history by September,” the Slovak official told reporters in Bratislava on Tuesday, adding that there’s a consensus that a half-point hike that month is “highly probable.”

The ECB has committed to start its first rate hike in more than a decade next month with a 25 basis-point hike and to increase borrowing costs again at the following meeting in September. Those plans come as the region is facing record inflation rates and slower growth.

Given the fact that the ECB must tighten monetary policy against the backdrop of weaker macroeconomic conditions, some euro-area countries may fall into a “technical recession,” Kazimir said.

Asked about an ECB tool to defend the integrity of the euro region, he said countries must solve their problems and the banking and fiscal union should be finished properly.

“We must not forget while creating such a tool that it is not up to ECB to solve all Europe problems,” he said. “When talking about fragmentation, it is often the case of knocking on the wrong door, the key for European economies is to modernize, to be more resistant against problems.”

