(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said that the next interest-rate hike by policy makers might be a quarter point or a half point, depending on their judgment.

“How much we raise rates in September and at our next meetings will be determined by economic developments in the euro zone and beyond,” the Slovak central bank governor said in a statement on his institution’s website on Friday. “It is therefore possible to expect an increase of 25 or 50 basis points.”

Money markets pared tightening wagers after the comments, pricing less than a half-point hike in September for the first time since Thursday’s surprise 50-basis-point increase. They are now expecting 46 basis points of tightening in September and 109 basis points of hikes by end of year.

The remarks offer a more specific look at the choices available to officials at their decision in seven weeks than ECB President Christine Lagarde revealed on Thursday after a half-point hike, the first move in more than a decade. That was twice as large as signaled in the run-up to the meeting.

“The information we have received over the past six weeks has convinced many, including myself, of the need to start with a bang,” Kazimir said. “It is the beginning of a series of similar steps that are necessary to tame inflationary risks.”

Lagarde described the move on Friday as “front loading” and said the next hike will depend on the data and new economic forecasts.

“On the basis of the data that we receive at the time of those projections, we will determine what step we take on the normalization path that we are taking,” she said. “That doesn’t mean to say that we are changing the ultimate point of arrival. We are accelerating the exit.”

(Updates with markets in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.