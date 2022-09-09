Sep 9, 2022
ECB’s Kazimir Says Resolute Hikes to Continue to Curb Inflation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The ECB’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points was necessary and correct, according to ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir.
- Euro-zone inflation is “unacceptably high,” Kazimir said Friday in a statement on the website of Slovakia’s central bank, which he heads
- He sees more hikes in the near future to get inflation under control
- Kazimir considers it premature to speculate about where the neutral rate is, or at what level the ECB will stop raising rates
- Normalization of monetary policy is the priority, even if tightening isn’t easy amid the persistent risk of a recession
