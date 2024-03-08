(Bloomberg) -- A crucial gauge of wages in the euro zone slowed at the end of last year — offering further assurance to European Central Bank officials who are signaling that they may start lowering interest rates in June.

Compensation per employee rose by 4.6% from a year ago in the fourth quarter, down from 5.1% in the previous three months, ECB data showed Friday. The figures follow a similar slowdown in negotiated pay over the same period.

The ECB has identified salaries as the key factor steering inflation as policymakers close in on their 2% target for consumer prices. Chief Economist Philip Lane has described compensation per employee as “the most comprehensive measure” of pay growth.

The ECB had been expecting the indicator to ease in the fourth quarter and said Thursday — after leaving its deposit rate at 4% for a fourth meeting — that the trend is likely to continue.

It will, however, remain “elevated compared with historical levels owing to still tight labor markets, inflation compensation and increases in minimum wages,” the ECB said. “At the end of the horizon it is seen to reach 3%, a rate broadly corresponding to the sum of projected productivity growth and inflation.”

“Wage growth is moving in the right direction for the ECB to lower interest rates but the Governing Council will still want to wait for data from the first quarter of this year before cutting.”

Before the publication of Friday’s data, ECB officials again highlighted the importance of salaries, while sounding more optimistic on the outlook.

“Wage growth seems to be easing somewhat,” Latvia’s Martins Kazaks told Bloomberg. “We see some leading indicators also pointing to the same direction.” Still, he said policymakers must “remain patient and cautious” before deciding on lowering borrowing costs.

Estonia’s Madis Muller stressed that the ECB is closely monitoring the “vigorous increase in average wages in the euro area.” Pay increases close to 5% would make it more difficult for inflation to slow, he said.

