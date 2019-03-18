(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

The European Central Bank is approaching the point where it needs to decide whether if negative interest rates are more problem than solution

Easing mode. Mario Draghi’s latest stimulus salvo means his successor as European Central Bank chief may not be forced into the kind of monetary policy U-turn he once faced

Dot plot. The Federal Reserve will bring the current cycle of interest-rate increases to an end after one more hike later this year, a Bloomberg survey of economists shows. Simon Kennedy reports the Fed will reinforce the view it’s not hiking for a while as policy makers gather this week

Hitting the brakes. Japan’s exports fell for a third straight month in February, as a global economic slowdown and waning technology cycle take a toll

Rate-cut watch. Low inflation sweeping across Southeast Asia is here to stay, raising the odds some of the region’s biggest economies may reverse course on interest rates this year

Back to black. Australia’s budget will surge back to surplus in fiscal 2020 as key revenue drivers dodge an economic slowdown, but a pre-election spending spree is a risk to the bottom line, Deloitte Access Economics says

