52m ago
ECB’s Key Tool, One Fed Hike, Japan’s Falling Exports: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The European Central Bank is approaching the point where it needs to decide whether if negative interest rates are more problem than solution
- Easing mode. Mario Draghi’s latest stimulus salvo means his successor as European Central Bank chief may not be forced into the kind of monetary policy U-turn he once faced
- Dot plot. The Federal Reserve will bring the current cycle of interest-rate increases to an end after one more hike later this year, a Bloomberg survey of economists shows. Simon Kennedy reports the Fed will reinforce the view it’s not hiking for a while as policy makers gather this week
- Hitting the brakes. Japan’s exports fell for a third straight month in February, as a global economic slowdown and waning technology cycle take a toll
- Rate-cut watch. Low inflation sweeping across Southeast Asia is here to stay, raising the odds some of the region’s biggest economies may reverse course on interest rates this year
- Back to black. Australia’s budget will surge back to surplus in fiscal 2020 as key revenue drivers dodge an economic slowdown, but a pre-election spending spree is a risk to the bottom line, Deloitte Access Economics says
To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Devidutta Tripathy
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.