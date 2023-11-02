(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said current monetary-policy settings can probably be left untouched for the time being.

“Restrictive policies will likely remain needed for some time to come to get inflation back down to target,” the Dutch official said Thursday in a speech.

“Personally, and conditional on incoming data confirming the latest projections from September, I see the current level of our policy rates as a good ‘cruising altitude’ where they can remain for some time,” he said.

Knot spoke a week after the ECB left interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than a year. Markets and economists reckon the deposit rate will now remain at 4% well into 2024, with inflation having slowed dramatically in recent months.

