(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must raise interest rates further to prevent record euro-zone inflation from spilling over into wages, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said, reinforcing the hawkish message after this week’s historic hike.

Thursday’s 75 basis-point move was a “powerful and big signal but more steps should follow,” Knot told Dutch radio Friday, warning of a “big risk of second-round effects.”

The aggressive tone was evident among his colleagues, too. Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir called for “resolute hikes” to tackle “unacceptably high” price gains, and Estonia’s Madis Muller warned that delaying rate rises too much risks needing a “much sharper brake on the economy” later to bring prices under control.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau urged “orderly but determined” action, though he cautioned that the outsized rate increase doesn’t mean the ECB has developed a “jumbo habit.”

The comments underscore the tougher stance adopted by the ECB since it lifted borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade in July. Accused of acting too slowly as inflation took off, the three-quarter-point step matches the aggressive approach adopted by the Federal Reserve.

There are signs officials may deliver another hike of that size when they meet in October, with some economists predicting that outcome too.

In separate remarks Friday in Prague, Knot warned that inflation can “eat away” at consumption and investment capacity, and “frustrate” financial planning.

“The ECB rallied to raise policy rates to calm down the business cycle and keep inflation expectations anchored,” he said. “We will continue doing so until the inflation outlook has stabilized around our 2% target in the medium term.”

That’s a long way off. Prices shot up by 9.1% from a year ago in August, with an underlying gauge that strips out food and energy also hitting an all-time high.

The ECB on Thursday raised its outlook for consumer prices this year and next, while slashing its forecast for economic expansion in 2023 to 0.9% as the knock-on effects of Russia’s attack on Ukraine continue to drive natural gas an electricity prices to records.

That’s raising fears of a recession in the coming quarters and making the monetary-policy path ever-trickier to predict. Bank of Slovenia chief Bostjan Vasle said it will be the inflation outlook that determines how to proceed.

“We’ll look at it on a meeting-by-meeting basis because uncertainty is very big,” Knot said -- a sentiment that was echoed by Villeroy.

“What about the next move?” he said. “Let me be clear: we have our hands completely free.”

(Updates with Muller, more Villeroy comments starting in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.