(Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices are a main driver of inequity, which is why fighting inflation is so important, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

“This is a continuous issue for debate, but I keep on saying that inflation is one of the biggest income unequalizers of society, let’s not fool ourselves,” he told a Davos panel chaired by Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders. “High inflation is very detrimental, particularly for people with low incomes, who have little choices in their consumption pattern, simply have to take the prices as they come.”

Low-income households typically spend a larger proportion of their resources on energy, food and drink, making them particularly susceptible to strong inflation rates.

“People in high incomes have more alternatives, can work their way around,” Knot said. “So getting inflation down as quickly as possible so that rates need to stay high for a period as short as possible — for me, that’s the social objective.”

“It’s not only an economic objective, it is an objective that has a very strong social dimension to it,” he said “And that’s why I believe in the work that we are doing as central bankers.”

