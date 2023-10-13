(Bloomberg) -- ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said the evidence was stacking up that tighter monetary policy is feeding into the eurozone economy but “we must remain cautious.”

“It is still too early to declare victory over inflation,” he said Friday in Marrakech, Morocco at a Euro50 seminar on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“Whether rates are sufficiently restrictive, depends on how much traction our tightening has on spending. Not only now, but also in the months ahead,” he said. “Luckily, more and more indicators show that the passthrough of our tightening campaign is firmly taking hold. Financing conditions have tightened fast and smooth.”

The European Central Bank will announce its next policy decision on Oct. 26. Policymakers have signaled that rates will stay at current levels for an extended period, though they haven’t excluded more hikes if needed.

“Now that inflation is coming down, wage growth should align with this gradual downward path, back to a level that is consistent with our aim of price stability,” Knot said.

