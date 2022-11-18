(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must raise interest rates to a level that constrains the economy to ensure record inflation doesn’t persist, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

“Our response needs to be resolute, implying that monetary policy needs to enter restrictive territory to dampen demand,” Knot said Friday in a speech in Frankfurt. “We need to address high inflation persistence and growing risks of it becoming entrenched in people’s minds, which would make inflation more costly to tame.”

After 200 basis points of hikes in short succession, the ECB’s next steps are “surrounded by uncertainty” and will be determined meeting by meeting, he said. As the fight against inflation continues, the pace of increases will probably slow, according to the Dutch central bank chief.

The ECB is a month away from deciding on its next rate increase, with inflation running at 10.6% and showing little sign of peaking. Initial discussions among the 25-member Governing Council suggest officials may prefer a half-point move instead of a third straight 75 basis-point hike, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

An increasing number, however, advocates raising borrowing costs beyond the so-called neutral level that neither stimulates nor restricts the economy and is thought to be around 2%. This will be “broadly” reached at the December meeting, according to Knot.

“Neutral territory is like halftime in a football game, when coaches gather all their players around a white board and draw the game plan for the second half,” Knot said. “The team that comes back on the field might then play in a different way.”

Asked how high borrowing costs may rise, the Dutchman stressed that “we still have a long way to go, so we still have ample time to think where the peak will lie.”

Given the ECB only started hiking rates in July, it may take until the second half of next year for officials to see the initial impact of their policy shift, he said.

“As long as we’re confronted with monthly upward surprises in inflation, as long as measures of underlying inflation are ticking up 0.2, 0.3 every month, I’m more worried about us doing too little than about us doing too much.”

Officials will also discuss how to shrink the roughly €5 trillion ($5.2 trillion) in bonds bought under stimulus programs in recent years. Models by the Dutch central bank suggest an earlier start to quantitative tightening would lower both the inflation peak and the level to which the ECB has to raise rates, he said.

Knot called for an “early but partial stop to reinvestments, to test the waters before calibrating the ultimate pace of the roll-off.” The process should also be “predictable, like watching paint dry.”

Addressing the same event earlier Friday, ECB President Christine Lagarde concurred, saying the balance sheet should be reduced in a “in a measured and predictable way.”

Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel, meanwhile, said QT should kick off at the start of 2023. He urged “further decisive steps” to tackle inflation, and said an economic downturn shouldn’t discourage officials from acting.

