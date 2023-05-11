(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde praised new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda for announcing a policy review soon after taking up his post.

“Mr. Ueda is very wise to decide a strategy review under his new leadership,” Lagarde said Thursday in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The step is appropriate “to really understand the strength, the weaknesses, identify the best direction to take in order to maintain price stability,” she said during a visit to Japan to attend meetings of Group of Seven finance chiefs.

Ueda and his board used his first policy meeting as central-bank chief last month to scrap guidance on future interest rates and announce a longer-term review of the institution’s policy.

The first change in a decade at the top of the Bank of Japan has spurred speculation over an imminent shift in its approach, though Ueda has so far signaled caution and sticking with its easing stance.

Even so, some economists have praised him for already appearing to try and simplify the BOJ’s policy framework.

“He comes across as a very calm, solid, determined gentleman,” Lagarde said. “He’s a good communicator.”

