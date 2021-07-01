(Bloomberg) -- European banks could see a cap on dividends and share buybacks lifted at the end of September, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

The European Systemic Risk Board could allow its call for restrictions to lapse if economic and financial sector conditions do not deteriorate materially, Lagarde told European lawmakers on Thursday in her capacity as head of that institution. “The improved economic outlook on the back of rapid progress in vaccination campaigns has reduced the probability of severe scenarios,” she said.

European bank stocks were battered last year after regulators issued a de facto ban on shareholder returns as a trade-off for unprecedented relief and taxpayer-funded stimulus in the pandemic. The ECB and other authorities later capped dividends and share buybacks in the first nine months of 2021 to account for uncertainty over how the economy will fare.

Subsequent to Lagarde’s remarks, Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top banking oversight official signaled that lenders won’t be allowed to make excessive payouts to investors.

“We expect distribution plans to remain prudent and commensurate with banks’ internal capital generation capacity and with the potential impact of a deterioration in the quality of exposures, also under adverse scenarios,” he told members of the European Parliament on Thursday.

Enria said last month that the supervisory board would take a decision on the cap on July 23. Lagarde said that ESRB, which brings together a wider range of authorities, will consider the matter at its next meeting in September.

