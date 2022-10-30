(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde renewed her pledge to tame consumer-price growth, saying that “defeating inflation is our mantra, our mission, our mandate.”

Tweeting a quote from her interview on Irish national broadcaster RTE’s “Late Late Show” on Friday, she said “that’s why we have to raise interest rates, because we want to tame inflation.”

Lagarde appeared on the talk show after the ECB on Thursday doubled its key interest rate to 1.5%.

With Europe at risk of a recession, officials dropped an earlier reference to rate increases continuing for “several meetings,” saying simply they expect borrowing costs to be raised “further.” Still, Lagarde told journalists on the day that there’s still “ground to cover.”

Data on Friday revealed record inflation readings in Germany, France and Italy, and figures due on Monday are predicted to show an all-time inflation high of 10.3% for the entire euro zone.

Lagarde’s appearance on Irish TV also featured a strong condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and of President Vladimir Putin.

