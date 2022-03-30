(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned of the detrimental consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine and urged governments and investors to make funding available to strengthen the continent’s resilience.

“The longer the war lasts, the greater the costs are likely to be,” she said Wednesday in Cyprus. “Europe needs a plan to ensure that the necessary investment comes online as quickly and smoothly as possible, with public and private finance reinforcing each other.”

Lagarde said Russia’s invasion poses “significant risks to growth” and has introduced “considerable uncertainty” into the economic outlook. At the same time, sticky energy costs, increasing food prices and persistent bottlenecks “are likely to take inflation higher,” she said.

“The best way that monetary policy can navigate this uncertainty is to emphasize the principles of optionality, gradualism and flexibility,” Lagarde said.

Policy makers decided to end an emergency asset-purchase program this month and said regular bond-buying could be halted in the third quarter unless there are fundamental changes in the euro area’s inflation outlook.

