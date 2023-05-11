(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said efforts to curb elevated inflation aren’t over — reinforcing the message that there are more interest-rate increases still to come.

“Inflation has been too high and for too long,” Lagarde told Japanese broadcaster NHK on Thursday. “The ECB is on a journey to fight inflation, and the fight is not over, and it will only be over when we have sufficient confidence that we will reach the 2% target in the medium term.”

The comments come after an ECB survey revealed a sharp jump in consumers’ inflation expectations, and as some of Lagarde’s colleagues talk up the possibility of rate hikes persisting beyond the June and July moves most economists predict.

Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said earlier Thursday that “there’s nothing off the table” for policymakers’ September meeting.

Turning to the recent financial-sector turbulence, Lagarde said Europe had been lucky to escape relatively unscathed.

“It’s important that regulation and supervision be strong and intrusive to make sure that we do not have that instability which is not helping with the mandate that we have as a central bank of price stability,” she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.