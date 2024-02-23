(Bloomberg) -- The latest euro-area labor compensation numbers are reassuring, though the European Central Bank will require additional data to be convinced inflation won’t flare up again, according to President Christine Lagarde.

“The fourth-quarter wage numbers are obviously encouraging numbers,” she told reporters in Ghent, Belgium, on Friday. “The Governing Council needs to be more confident that the disinflation process that we are observing will be sustainable and will take us to the 2% medium term target.”

Negotiated euro-area pay data published this week showed that fourth-quarter pay growth slowed to 4.5% — soothing concerns that rising salaries could sustain inflation above the ECB’s target.

“There are many sectors and employees that are covered by negotiations that will be completed in the course of the first quarter of 2024,” she said. “I think that those numbers will — especially if they continue to be encouraging — will be important for us to assess going forward in order to reach confidence.”

Asked if the ECB could cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve, Lagarde stressed her institution’s independence.

“The ECB is independent,” she said. “We are determined to continue to be data dependent and independent in the assessment that we make and in the policy decision that we approve.”

