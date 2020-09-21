(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated a vow to ramp up monetary stimulus again if needed as the euro area’s recovery from the coronavirus recession remains uncertain.

Speaking Monday, she said while the third quarter will see a rebound, the situation is still “uneven and incomplete.”

“The uncertainty of the current environment requires a very careful assessment of the incoming information, including developments in the exchange rate, with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook,” Lagarde told a joint session of the French and German parliaments. “The Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate.”

She also said the central bank’s stimulus, including a 1.35 trillion-euro ($1.6 trillion) bond-buying program, “stabilized markets, protected the supply of credit and supported the recovery,” which should help bring inflation back to its target of just under 2%.

The ECB has a long way to go to lift inflation. Consumer prices fell 0.2% in August from a year earlier, and the central bank sees the rate averaging just 1% next year and 1.3% in 2022.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said Friday that the ECB is ready to readjust its pandemic purchase program if necessary though it still has “ammunition available there to continue to act.”

