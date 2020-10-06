(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that coronavirus containment measures pose a clear risk to the region’s economic recovery, as she urged governments not to end fiscal support too soon.

“Clearly while we have seen recovery in late spring, early summer, we now fear that the containment measures that have to be taken by the authorities will have an impact,” Lagarde said in an interview recorded last Thursday. It was released on Tuesday at an online event organized by the Wall Street Journal.

“Instead of that V-shape that we all longed for and hoped for, we fear that it might have a second arm of the V,” she added, noting that the situation is turning particularly severe in France and Spain.

Resurgent coronavirus infections are threatening a prolongation of the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. ECB policy makers have started to stake out their positions ahead of a discussion on whether the institution should add monetary support to nurture the economy.

Lagarde said the ECB’s monetary measures are successfully complementing fiscal aid, and the risk of a “cliff effect” from any sudden end to government support is what worries her most.

Most economists predict the ECB’s 1.35 trillion euro ($1.6 trillion) emergency bond-buying program will be expanded this year -- probably in December when new economic forecasts are published.

Lagarde reiterated that the central bank is prepared to use all of its tools if needed. She also said officials are “very attentive” to the exchange rate, after a jump in the euro this year weighed on inflation by depressing import costs.

