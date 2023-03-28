(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was the passenger in a car that was involved in an accident last week and suffered a “very minor injury,” according to a spokesperson.

“The president’s car was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon after she left the Euro Summit in Brussels,” the spokesperson said. “She was not driving. No one was seriously hurt. The president suffered a very minor injury and – after a medical examination — is wearing a neck brace while fulfilling all her duties as normal.”

Lagarde is participating in a Bank for International Settlements event on Tuesday afternoon.

