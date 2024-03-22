(Bloomberg) -- The easing in euro-area inflation is expected to persist, thanks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area leaders at a summit in Brussels, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Lagarde also said:

Growth is projected to pick up in the course of 2024, mainly driven by increasing purchasing power

Economic resilience requires higher productivity, which needs higher capital investment

The capital markets union will have to play a key role in that regard

NOTE: The comments on growth and inflation are in line with the ECB’s latest economic outlook

Read More: ECB’s Nagel Says Rate Cuts Won’t Be Automatic Once They Begin

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.