Mar 22, 2024
ECB’s Lagarde Tells Euro-Zone Leaders Price Slowdown to Continue
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The easing in euro-area inflation is expected to persist, thanks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area leaders at a summit in Brussels, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Lagarde also said:
- Growth is projected to pick up in the course of 2024, mainly driven by increasing purchasing power
- Economic resilience requires higher productivity, which needs higher capital investment
- The capital markets union will have to play a key role in that regard
- NOTE: The comments on growth and inflation are in line with the ECB’s latest economic outlook
- Read More: ECB’s Nagel Says Rate Cuts Won’t Be Automatic Once They Begin
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
