(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane defended his view that record euro-area inflation is set to ease without tougher action, despite other policy makers turning more hawkish and some floating an increase in interest rates as soon as this year.

Lane stressed that the supply disruptions contributing to soaring prices are a global problem, warning that a rate hike would risk another jolt to the region’s economy as it looks to cement its recovery from the pandemic.

“The logic underpinning a hold-steady approach to monetary policy is reinforced if the bottlenecks are primarily external in nature,” Lane said Thursday in a blog post. “Since monetary policy steers domestic demand, a tightening of monetary policy in reaction to an external supply shock would mean that the economy would be simultaneously confronted with two adverse shocks.”

A growing number of ECB officials are losing faith in the institution’s current inflation forecasting, emboldening their shift toward raising rates later this year, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

But Lane, who robustly defends the projections and insists his staff’s modeling is reliable, got some support earlier Thursday from an updated European Commission outlook showing inflation slowing to well below the ECB’s 2% goal in 2023.

“To me, we have three years -- 2020, 2021 and 2022 -- which are all part of this pandemic cycle. And the big question is when this cycle is over, when the bottlenecks do get resolved, when all sorts of base effects settle down, what does the new medium term look like?” Lane told a panel discussion later Thursday.

