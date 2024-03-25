(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said pay growth in the euro zone is returning to more normal levels.

“It’s desirable and inescapable that we do have several years of wage increases above a normal level,” Lane said in an ECB podcast released Monday. “But what we need to make sure is it’s basically it returns to normal. It’s a normalization process. And this is where we’re looking at this, and I would say we’re confident that it’s on track.”

Lane also noted “good progress” to contain inflation.

“In next year and the year after inflation should stabilize around our 2% target,” he said. “This is a good baseline. And essentially what we decided is, in these weeks from that meeting, we need to keep on checking this assessment. And what I would say is if this assessment is confirmed, then we will start looking more closely at reversing some of the rate increases we’ve made.”

