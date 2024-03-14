(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said policymakers will have a clearer view of progress on disinflation by the time they meet in June.

“We think in quarters from a macro point of view, so I wouldn’t overanalyze April versus June,” he said Thursday in a CNBC interview. “I think Q2 is a time when we will be far enough into 2024 to see more of the wage dynamic, to see more of the price pressures. So we will learn some more by April, a lot more by June.”

ECB policymakers appear to be converging around starting to cut interest rates at the June 6 meeting, though some have refused to rule out the possibility of moving before then. Many have declined to be more specific, beyond talking about an initial reduction in borrowing costs.

By contrast, Greece’s dovish central bank chief — Yannis Stournaras — told Bloomberg on Wednesday that the ECB needs to cut four times this year: Twice before the August summer break and another two times between September and December.

Asked about the prospect for further moves, Lane declined to provide specifics, saying his role means that he shouldn’t look beyond “the next meeting or two.”

Inflation in the region has been slowing, though it’s still above the ECB’s 2% target. The Frankfurt-based central bank’s latest forecasts show that it will only undershoot that level in the third quarter of next year.

Lane said that there’s been progress on disinflation, but that officials are focusing on services prices in particular.

