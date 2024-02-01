(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said corporate profitability, as well as rising wages, will help shape the path for consumer prices this year.

“We think firms will absorb some of these increased labor costs and they can afford it due to the level of profits,” Lane said Thursday in Rome. “So that’s how you can have higher wages but inflation not growing as fast.”

“It’s all based on companies’ profit margins coming down,” he added.

The remarks echo ECB President Christine Lagarde and come as she and several of her Governing Council colleagues cite the need to see first-quarter salary data as a reason not to rush interest-rate cuts.

Firms, though, may be inclined to shift at least some of the burden of higher costs onto their customers, according to a study by EY released this week.

