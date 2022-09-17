18h ago
ECB’s Lane Sees ‘Several’ More Interest Rate Increases Ahead
Bloomberg News,
The European Central Bank will increase interest rates “several” more times, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.
The ECB is still in a phase of raising rates, he told Irish broadcaster RTE in an interview Saturday.
Citing his institution’s forecasts, Lane said a mild recession in the euro area can’t be ruled out.
The ECB this month tightened policy by a historic 75 basis points and Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel said earlier on Saturday that borrowing costs will need to rise a lot more to get inflation under control.
