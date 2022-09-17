(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank will increase interest rates “several” more times, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

The ECB is still in a phase of raising rates, he told Irish broadcaster RTE in an interview Saturday.

Citing his institution’s forecasts, Lane said a mild recession in the euro area can’t be ruled out.

The ECB this month tightened policy by a historic 75 basis points and Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel said earlier on Saturday that borrowing costs will need to rise a lot more to get inflation under control.

