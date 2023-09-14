(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s latest interest-rate hike won’t support the euro-area economy, one of the members of Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet told Ansa newswire.

“This new decision — taken I believe by a majority and therefore opposed by some — will not, I believe, help the economic recovery of Europe,” Industry and Made-in-Italy Minister Adolfo Urso was cited as saying.

This isn’t just a problem for Italy, but also other euro-area economies, he said, adding that “Germany is already largely in recession, and with it, other countries linked to the German system such as the Netherlands.”

The remarks by a member of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party are in line with his call ahead of Thursday’s rate decision that the ECB should call a halt to its policy of aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Higher rates are squeezing businesses and households, and adding to government borrowing costs too. Italian growth momentum has stumbled, with a factory downturn pulling down gross domestic product in the second quarter.

The Italian government has repeatedly attacked the ECB over its rate hikes.

