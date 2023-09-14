12h ago
ECB’s Latest Hike Won’t Help Economy, Italy Minister Tells Ansa
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s latest interest-rate hike won’t support the euro-area economy, one of the members of Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet told Ansa newswire.
“This new decision — taken I believe by a majority and therefore opposed by some — will not, I believe, help the economic recovery of Europe,” Industry and Made-in-Italy Minister Adolfo Urso was cited as saying.
This isn’t just a problem for Italy, but also other euro-area economies, he said, adding that “Germany is already largely in recession, and with it, other countries linked to the German system such as the Netherlands.”
The remarks by a member of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party are in line with his call ahead of Thursday’s rate decision that the ECB should call a halt to its policy of aggressive interest-rate hikes.
Higher rates are squeezing businesses and households, and adding to government borrowing costs too. Italian growth momentum has stumbled, with a factory downturn pulling down gross domestic product in the second quarter.
The Italian government has repeatedly attacked the ECB over its rate hikes.
--With assistance from Craig Stirling.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
