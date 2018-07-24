(Bloomberg) -- The measures taken by the European Central Bank to ease monetary conditions in the euro area have proven successful in Germany, and elsewhere in the region. Credit has become much cheaper, as illustrated by a continued decline in borrowing rates for German companies. This helped credit to start flowing again in 2016, compared with the previous year, and the credit impulse -- which measures the change in the year-over-year growth rate -- remains safely in positive territory in the first half of this year.

